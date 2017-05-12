Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle Team USA has released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized during their practice session in Bermuda's Great Sound yesterday.

Video released by Oracle shows three of their crew members dangling in the water and hanging on for dare life as the AC50 boat tipped sideways.

Oracle Team USA posted on Twitter, "No injuries to the crew and damage appears to be limited."

Team New Zealand's trimmer Blair Tuke told Radio Sport this morning that the Americans were likely down playing just how much damage their vessel actually took after yesterday's accident.

"Luckily with these boats being a bit smaller than these ones last time and they can get them back upright pretty quickly," said Tuke.

"Even though (Oracle) said there wasn't damage (yesterday), there will be damage to the boat - not major stuff but their boat was certainly put under stress.

"The port side of their boat ended up pretty much right under water when you go into a capsize like that, and with all the electronic stuff you want to be careful that the water hasn't got inside, because that can cause a bit of damage with boats as complex as these," Tuke told Radio Sport.

The accident happened early yesterday morning (NZT) during a pre-start practice, as Oracle attempted a gybe and high speed roll to the leeward side after crew members had just transferred from one hull to the other.