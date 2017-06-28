 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It appears some Team New Zealand crew members could be in hot water with sponsors and their partners at the America's Cup, after they tossed their Louis Vuitton gift bags into the crowd during yesterday's trophy presentation in Bermuda.

Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.
Source: 1 NEWS

Skipper Glenn Ashby said his team-mates were overexcited after winning the Auld Mug against Oracle Team USA in the finals.

"Yeah look I think they were little bit naughty boys for doing that I don’t think Louis Vuitton will be that happy with the guys throwing the bags into the crowd," said Ashby.

"Look everyone was pretty excited and obviously Louis Vuitton has been a huge support and sponsor of the America's Cup for very long time."

Ashby said fans were delighted as it began raining Louis Vuitton bags.

Murray Jones admitted some of his team-mates were a bit worse for wear after a winning the America’s Cup yesterday in Bermuda.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It was a fantastic day, obviously all the girls in the crowd were pretty excited, Louis Vuitton bags aren't cheap.

"The guys were enjoying the fact we made it through and obviously in the future they'll have to hang onto those a bit more."

For future reference Ashby said his team will make sure they don't throw away their gifts from sponsors.

"I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook at them otherwise."

The Team NZ helmsman looked like he was definitely looked like he was enjoying the moment with his team.
Source: Gilda Kirkpatrick/Facebook
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.
Source: Instagram/ simonvanvelthooven

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

01:14
The 26-year-old became the youngest person to win the America’s Cup after leading NZ to a 7-1 finals win over Oracle.

Watch: 'I think a few are struggling a little bit' - Team NZ celebrate big after America's Cup success in Bermuda

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:14
1
The 26-year-old became the youngest person to win the America’s Cup after leading NZ to a 7-1 finals win over Oracle.

Watch: 'I think a few are struggling a little bit' - Team NZ celebrate big after America's Cup success in Bermuda

00:20
2
Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April.

Pregnant Serena Williams looks absolutely stunning in nude Vanity Fair photo shoot

01:11
3
Gatland admitted he was reluctant to use players drafted into the squad late after a raft of criticism.

Criticism over 'devaluing the jersey' saw Warren Gatland leave players on the bench during Lions' draw with Hurricanes

01:12
4
Hurricanes Ngani Laumape tackled by Lions' player Dan Biggar during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium, Tuesday 27th June 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2017

'He's going from strength to strength' - Chris Boyd raves about Ngani Laumape after destructive showing against Lions

00:53
5
Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

00:53
Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

"I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" said Glenn Ashby.

04:31
The Kiwi comedian played manager Murray in the much-loved show.

Rhys Darby can't believe it's been a decade since Flight of the Conchords became a global sensation

He played hapless manager Murray in the hugely successful show.

02:21
Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.

Will New Zealand's housing market slow down before the upcoming election?

Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.

01:14
The 26-year-old became the youngest person to win the America’s Cup after leading NZ to a 7-1 finals win over Oracle.

Watch: 'I think a few are struggling a little bit' - Team NZ celebrate big after America's Cup success in Bermuda

Glenn Ashby said beer tasted pretty good out of the Auld Mug, while Peter Burling said exhaustion was starting to set in.


01:46
From world championships to Olympics, New Zealand has followed Burling’s success.

A look back at the career of Peter Burling, the youngest helmsman to ever hold the America's Cup

From world championships to Olympics, New Zealand has followed Burling’s success.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ