Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

It appears some Team New Zealand crew members could be in hot water with sponsors and their partners at the America's Cup, after they tossed their Louis Vuitton gift bags into the crowd during yesterday's trophy presentation in Bermuda.

Skipper Glenn Ashby said his team-mates were overexcited after winning the Auld Mug against Oracle Team USA in the finals.

"Yeah look I think they were little bit naughty boys for doing that I don’t think Louis Vuitton will be that happy with the guys throwing the bags into the crowd," said Ashby.

"Look everyone was pretty excited and obviously Louis Vuitton has been a huge support and sponsor of the America's Cup for very long time."

Ashby said fans were delighted as it began raining Louis Vuitton bags.

"It was a fantastic day, obviously all the girls in the crowd were pretty excited, Louis Vuitton bags aren't cheap.

"The guys were enjoying the fact we made it through and obviously in the future they'll have to hang onto those a bit more."

For future reference Ashby said his team will make sure they don't throw away their gifts from sponsors.