 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'This is MY hood!' Mark Hunt thanks Auckland crowd after claiming surprise TKO win in headline UFC fight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mark Hunt delivered in the Octagon and on the mic afterwards.

Hunt acknowledged the Auckland crowd for his first big fight on home soil in 20 years.
Source: SKY

Following his fourth round Technical Knockout (exhaustion) against rank 6 heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis this afternoon at UFC Fight Night Auckland, Hunt took time to thank his opponent, the crowd and his family - in classic, 'Super Samoan' fashion.

"I know Derrick Lewis is from the hood but this is my hood. This is my joint!" Hunt said to a roaring crowd at Spark Arena in Auckland after the fight.

"Derrick's a tough guy. I respect him because he doesn't use steroids."

Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.
Source: SKY

Hunt has been on a personal campaign to stamp out performance enhancing drugs after his UFC200 match with renowned athlete Brock Lesnar was tainted when his Canadian opponent tested positive twice for steroids.

Hunt originally lost the bout, but it was changed to a no-contest and Lesnar was fined US$250,000 and suspended from competition for one year by the NSAC.

Hunt is suing the UFC, UFC president Dana White and Lesnar as a result of the issue.

“I think we all ned to band together to get rid of steroids in our sport and make it an even playing field,” Hunt said after today's fight.

Lewis later stepped on the mic himself, effectively announcing his retirement.

"This was probably my last fight," he said.

"I'm getting married next week and I don't like putting my family through this."

Hunt, 43, made a bit of a reference to retiring himself, but also added "it looks like it's still continuing."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

01:18
2
While most concerns are sitting in the 'pretty good' category, the All Blacks coach did confirm a handful would be unavailable for a few weeks.

Watch: 'Everyone's pretty good, including myself!' Giggly Steve Hansen makes light of All Blacks' injury list

00:30
3
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:30
4
Dixon was looking to extend on his series lead in Texas but a late crash caused once again by another driver ruined his chances.

Watch: Not again! Scott Dixon caught up in another IndyCar crash just two weeks after scare at Indianopolis

00:30
5
The first-five put Denny Solomona away to seal the 38-34 win over Argentina.

Video: Blues star Piers Francis sets up match-winning try on England debut

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ