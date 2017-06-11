Watch: 'This is MY hood!' Mark Hunt thanks Auckland crowd after claiming surprise TKO win in headline UFC fight

Mark Hunt delivered in the Octagon and on the mic afterwards.

Following his fourth round Technical Knockout (exhaustion) against rank 6 heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis this afternoon at UFC Fight Night Auckland, Hunt took time to thank his opponent, the crowd and his family - in classic, 'Super Samoan' fashion.

"I know Derrick Lewis is from the hood but this is my hood. This is my joint!" Hunt said to a roaring crowd at Spark Arena in Auckland after the fight.

"Derrick's a tough guy. I respect him because he doesn't use steroids."

Hunt has been on a personal campaign to stamp out performance enhancing drugs after his UFC200 match with renowned athlete Brock Lesnar was tainted when his Canadian opponent tested positive twice for steroids.

Hunt originally lost the bout, but it was changed to a no-contest and Lesnar was fined US$250,000 and suspended from competition for one year by the NSAC.

Hunt is suing the UFC, UFC president Dana White and Lesnar as a result of the issue.

“I think we all ned to band together to get rid of steroids in our sport and make it an even playing field,” Hunt said after today's fight.

Lewis later stepped on the mic himself, effectively announcing his retirement.

"This was probably my last fight," he said.

"I'm getting married next week and I don't like putting my family through this."