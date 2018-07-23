Watch: Move over Sonny Bill, Russian sevens player bamboozles Samoa defence with magical offload

Despite going down 22-17 to Samoa, it was Russia that came up with the magical play of the match at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco this morning.

Opting to shift the ball through the hands just before halftime, Russia's German Davydov executed the play of the match – throwing a clutch no-look offload for his teammate Sergei Ianiushkin to score.

Down 12-10 at the break Russia were unable to overcome the Pacific nation, having to settle for 14th place at the tournament.