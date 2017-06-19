 

Watch: 'That is motorsport!' Kiwi duo clinch incredible Le Mans 24-hour race victory

Kiwi motorsport duo Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber have starred in driving Porsche to victory at the Le Mans 24 hour race.

Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber helped seal Porsche's third successive victory in the famous race.
Accompanied by German teammate Timo Bernhard, the pair completed a remarkable turnaround to snatch the win from Toyota and the lesser fancied Oreca team.

After a series of mishaps to pre-race favorites Porsche and Toyota, the LMP2 category Oreca suddenly found itself in the lead with 19-year-old Frenchman Thomas Laurent behind the wheel three hours from the end of the grueling endurance race.

But the 36-year-old Bernhard, racing in the faster and more powerful LMP1 category Porsche 919 Hybrid, overtook the Oreca with about 1 hour remaining.

As the Porsche No. 2 crossed the finish line, there were scenes of relief in the Porsche garage as team members danced around holding up T-shirts with "Hat trick 2015, 2016, 2017" written on them.

"Well done everybody," an exhausted Bernhard said over team radio. "You're the best."

Teammate Brendon Hartley, who had done much of the hard work to drag Porsche back into the race, was in tears.

"It was unreal. This race is always a roller coaster," said Hartley, who won it for the first time. "It was an incredible team effort. I'm going to remember this forever."

Hartley and Bamber rushed over to jump on the No. 2 car as the co-drivers celebrated wildly. Bamber also won in 2015 alongside F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Bernhard finished about one minute ahead of the Jackie Chan DC Racing team car, owned by the famed action movie star.

Bernhard also won the race in 2010 when driving for the dominant Audi team.

It was a fantastic comeback win considering that the Porsche No. 2 was held up for more than one hour due to technical problems earlier in the race and at one point was in 56th place.

"It was absolutely crazy. When I heard it (the engine) go 'Bang' I thought 100 percent our race was over," Bamber said. "The guys turned it around. We thought we would finish in the top five. But this race really chooses you when it wants you to win."

Porsche entered only two cars in the race, compared to three for Toyota.

