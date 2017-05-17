Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

British syndicate Ben Ainslie Racing have rammed Team New Zealand's boat before a practice race on the Great Sound in Bermuda today, making a "pretty big metre dent" in it.

The front of BAR's boat smacked the back of Team New Zealand's, after the British team had been "comprehensively shut out in the last stages of the pre start sequence".

Today was the second session of practice racing in Bermuda. The pre-start collision forced Team New Zealand out of continuing the race.

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said he had the "leeward end of the line pretty locked down" when Sir Ben Ainslie, the Olympics' most successful sailor, was "quite late and just ran straight into the back of us".

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," Burling said.

"We are all here to learn and it's a shame we have a pretty big metre dent now in the back of our nice boat."

The incident is the latest setback for Team New Zealand in their preparations in Bermuda.

Yesterday, they suffered a broken rudder while also taking damage to their boat as they nosedived during their training session.

On Sunday their skipper and wing-sail trimmer Glenn Ashby went overboard while they attempted a manoeuvre with the boat.

He was not injured and was picked up moments after landing in the water by the team's chase boat.

American syndicate Oracle Racing and Swedish team Artemis Racing also suffered damage to their vessels today and withdrew from participating any further in their practice session.