 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British syndicate Ben Ainslie Racing have rammed Team New Zealand's boat before a practice race on the Great Sound in Bermuda today, making a "pretty big metre dent" in it.

The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Source: YouTube/ EmiratesTeamNZ

The front of BAR's boat smacked the back of Team New Zealand's, after the British team had been "comprehensively shut out in the last stages of the pre start sequence".

Today was the second session of practice racing in Bermuda. The pre-start collision forced Team New Zealand out of continuing the race.

The Kiwis couldn't catch a break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Source: YouTube/ MyislandhomeBDA

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said he had the "leeward end of the line pretty locked down" when Sir Ben Ainslie, the Olympics' most successful sailor, was "quite late and just ran straight into the back of us".

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," Burling said.

"We are all here to learn and it's a shame we have a pretty big metre dent now in the back of our nice boat."

The incident is the latest setback for Team New Zealand in their preparations in Bermuda.

Yesterday, they suffered a broken rudder while also taking damage to their boat as they nosedived during their training session.

On Sunday their skipper and wing-sail trimmer Glenn Ashby went overboard while they attempted a manoeuvre with the boat.

He was not injured and was picked up moments after landing in the water by the team's chase boat.

American syndicate Oracle Racing and Swedish team Artemis Racing also suffered damage to their vessels today and withdrew from participating any further in their practice session. 

The Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier begins on May 27.

The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.
Source: MyislandhomeBDA

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

00:15
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Video: Team New Zealand suffer another setback, nosediving during practice session
00:15
It’s all happening for Team NZ in their preparations for the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

What will happen next? Team New Zealand break their rudder during training in Bermuda

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

00:29
2
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

03:32
3
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

00:30
4
De Bruyne provided against West Brom his sixteenth EPL assist of the season, a club record for Man City.

Video: 'A majestic finish' - Kevin De Bruyne doubles Man City's lead minutes after breaking club's assist record

00:39
5
Malone said the journey to success came after he told his mum he couldn't do math because he had no legs.

Watch: Liam Malone reflects on inspirational mum's help to remove stigma of being 'labelled disabled'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:00
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

00:29
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

Sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie has said sorry for what happened, but an apology won't fix Team NZ's boat.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

00:48
Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on Henderson Island, which is a world heritage site.

'Truly alarming' - Remote, once beautiful Pacific island, turned into a plastic waste dump

Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on world heritage site Henderson Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ