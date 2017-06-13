Watch: The moment Team NZ lift Louis Vuitton trophy and Peter Burling gets among celebrations with epic champagne spray

After keeping things calm for weeks, Team New Zealand have finally shown some emotion after they were presented the Louis Vuitton Cup trophy, after they beat Artemis Racing in the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Skipper Glenn Ashby was presented the trophy after his side beat Artemis 5-2 in their final play-off series.

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling joined Ashby on stage and lifted the coveted trophy.

They are one step closer to getting revenge on their rivals Oracle Team USA after the 2013 America's Cup final where Oracle came from 8-1 down in their final series to win.

The American syndicate have a one point advantage over the Kiwis after finishing on top of the standings after the qualifiers.