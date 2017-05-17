Watch: The moment Team New Zealand are rammed at speed by British rivals before they even get to start line

British syndicate Ben Ainslie Racing have rammed Team New Zealand's boat before a practice race on the Great Sound in Bermuda today.

The front of BAR's boat hit the back of Team New Zealand's as they approached the start line.

Today was the second session of practice racing in Bermuda and a member of Team New Zealand told 1 NEWS there was little damage made to their boat.

The pre-start collision forced Team New Zealand from continuing the race.

American syndicate Oracle Racing and Swedish team Artemis Racing also suffered damage to their vessels today and withdrew from participating any further in their practice session.

Yesterday the Kiwi side suffered a broken rudder while also taking damage to their boat as they nosedived during their training session.

On Sunday their skipper and wing-sail trimmer Glenn Ashby went overboard while they attempted a manoeuvre with the boat.

He was not injured and was picked up moments after landing in the water by the team's chase boat.