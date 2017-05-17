 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: The moment Team New Zealand are rammed at speed by British rivals before they even get to start line

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British syndicate Ben Ainslie Racing have rammed Team New Zealand's boat before a practice race on the Great Sound in Bermuda today.

The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Source: YouTube/ EmiratesTeamNZ

The front of BAR's boat hit the back of Team New Zealand's as they approached the start line.

Today was the second session of practice racing in Bermuda and a member of Team New Zealand told 1 NEWS there was little damage made to their boat.

The pre-start collision forced Team New Zealand from continuing the race.

The Kiwis couldn't catch a break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Source: YouTube/ MyislandhomeBDA

American syndicate Oracle Racing and Swedish team Artemis Racing also suffered damage to their vessels today and withdrew from participating any further in their practice session. 

Yesterday the Kiwi side suffered a broken rudder while also taking damage to their boat as they nosedived during their training session.

On Sunday their skipper and wing-sail trimmer Glenn Ashby went overboard while they attempted a manoeuvre with the boat.

He was not injured and was picked up moments after landing in the water by the team's chase boat.

The Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier begins on May 27.

The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.
Source: MyislandhomeBDA

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

00:15
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Video: Team New Zealand suffer another setback, nosediving during practice session
00:15
It’s all happening for Team NZ in their preparations for the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

What will happen next? Team New Zealand break their rudder during training in Bermuda

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team New Zealand are rammed at speed by British rivals before they even get to start line

03:32
2
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

00:30
3
De Bruyne provided against West Brom his sixteenth EPL assist of the season, a club record for Man City.

Video: 'A majestic finish' - Kevin De Bruyne doubles Man City's lead minutes after breaking club's assist record

00:27
4
Ferguson took 1-21 off three overs, dismissing Mumbai's all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Video: Black Caps quick Lockie Ferguson snares vital wicket for Supergiant

5
Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty has claimed that the current British and Irish Lions schedule is 'not sustainable' for overworked players.

Test between All Blacks and Japan tipped to be announced

00:29
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team New Zealand are rammed at speed by British rivals before they even get to start line

Team NZ continue to have trouble on the waters of Bermuda in their preparations for the America's Cup.


00:48
Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on Henderson Island, which is a world heritage site.

'Truly alarming' - Remote, once beautiful Pacific island, turned into a plastic waste dump

Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on world heritage site Henderson Island.

02:02
The claims come as Bill English heads to Asia to talk trade.

Bill English takes advice on whether North Korea's missiles could reach NZ

The revelation comes ahead of Bill English's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.


01:59
The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

02:00
Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ