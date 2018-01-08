 

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off

NZ Racing

Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.
1
Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

00:30
2
Matthew Dellavedova forgot what sport he was playing against the Washington Wizards.

Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

00:35
3
It's not pavlova or Sharapova - it's Denis Shapovalov.

Video: 'It's not Sharapova, it's Shapovalov' – pronunciation of teen tennis sensation's name clarified

00:27
4
The former Black Cap had a night to forget as his team lost by 25 runs.

Mitchell McLenaghan's tough night in BBL goes from bad to worse as Kiwi freelancer bowled for a duck

00:30
5
The ND opener knocked five sixes in his 76-run innings as his team chased down Auckland's 202 with three overs spare.

Anton Devcich sends ball rocketing over the ropes continuously as Knights chase down Aces' big sum with ease

James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LIVE: James Franco wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his The Disaster Artist performance

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.



 
