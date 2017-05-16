Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

Team New Zealand again had themselves in a spot of bother when they nosedived their AC50 boat during practice today on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Video has emerged of the Kiwis taking on damage as their boat nosedived during their training session.

Earlier in the day, Team New Zealand had to deal with a broken rudder, but the crew were soon back out on the water after amending the problem.

Team New Zealand had another mishap on Sunday during a training drill with their skipper and wing-sail trimmer Glenn Ashby going overboard.

The accident occurred as the crew members attempted a manoeuvre.

Luckily he was uninjured and was picked up shortly after landing in the water by the team's chase boat.