Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

Teen freeskiier Nico Porteous capped a stunning day for Kiwis at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, winning bronze on the halfpipe.
Just hours after fellow 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years, Porteous matched her feat in South Korea.
He pulled off a brilliant second run in the final, at one stage leading the competition.
Beau-James Wells, who was New Zealand's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, finished fourth, while brother Byron injured himself in training and was unable to start.
