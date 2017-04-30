Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

Anthony Joshua has recorded the 19th win of his professional career, defeating Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Joshua knocked Klitschko down in the fifth round, before being floored himself in the sixth before the referee had to step in and stop the fight in Joshua's favour in the 11th round.

ROUND ELEVEN:

Joshua starts with some big punches and Klitschko's in trouble. Klitschko's back peddling now! Both fighters are tired. Big uppercut from Joshua! He lands a combination and Klitschko's down again! He gets up and the referee restarts the fight. Joshua with another knockdown! Klitschko's up again! Joshua's all over him now! Klitschko in serious trouble! The referee calls it and Joshua wins! ANTHONY JOSHUA HAS WON!!!

ROUND TEN:

Joshua throws some big punches to start the tenth, none connecting though. Klitschko looking to counter, he knows he's ahead. Joshua lands a stinging left-right combo. Klitschko wraps Joshua, who then walks into a right hand from Klitschko. Another close round, Joshua can claim it though.

ROUND NINE:

Both fighters tired now. Klitschko's at Joshua early in the round. Joshua still looking to keep his distance. Joshua lands a couple of quick jabs, Klitschko happy to wrap him up. Joshua throwing some big right hands now, Klitschko still evading, the round ends. A good round for both, too close to call.

ROUND EIGHT:

Joshua looking to attack early on. Klitschko lands a couple of punches on the counter but Joshua doesn't relent. Joshua now keeping his distance, looking to use his reach. Klitschko going with the jab, waiting to unleash the left hook again. This is now the longest fight of Joshua's career. The bell goes, another round for Klitschko.

ROUND SEVEN:

Joshua on the backfoot already, Klitschko in control now. Klitschko has Joshua in the corner, he lands some meaty jabs. Joshua looking to close the distance between the two now. Joshua lands a shot to the body on the counter. The bell goes to end the seventh, another for Klitschko.

ROUND SIX:

Klitschko starts the sixth round aggressively, he looks for his left hook as the referee separates the two. He checks if Joshua is okay to continue - he is. Klitschko looking to keep his distance now, he lands a counter on Joshua and he's down! This is Klitschko's to lose now, Klitschko's got Joshua on the ropes again! Joshua survives to the end of the round. Klitschko's round, Joshua has to knock Klitschko out to win this fight now.

ROUND FIVE:

Joshua comes out swinging again. He's all over him now! Klitschko's down! The referee pulls them apart! Joshua's come to life here, Joshua's got this! There's a cut above Klitschko's eye. He gets Joshua now! What a round, Joshua's on the ropes! Klitschko's coming back strong. Just under half a minute to go in round five. Klitschko landing punches at will here, the round ends. What a round! Both fighters landed some big blows, Joshua in trouble towards the end, but he floored Klitschko at the start which should give him the round on the scorecard.

ROUND FOUR:

Klitschko connects with a jab to start, Joshua responds by throwing some big punches, none connect. He lands another jab to the face, he fires a combination at Klitschko, who looks for the left hook in response. Joshia lands a body shot, big right hook from Joshua! Klitschko seems fine though. End of the round, Klitschko takes it, just.

ROUND THREE:

Joshua comes out swinging in the third. He throws a couple of big punches he lands a great combination on the counter, an uppercut looks to have Klitschko in trouble, he wraps Joshua up to get out of trouble. Joshua continues to advance, he's setting the pace of this fight at the moment. A tame end to the round as Klitschko wraps Joshua. The bell goes, Joshua's round for sure.

ROUND TWO:

Klitschko lands a jab to the face to start the round. Joshua on the back foot early one in the second. Klitschko lands another, Joshua seems fine though. Joshua manages to get a couple of punches in, he launches a couple of jabs on the counter, no real damage to Klitschko though. Klitschko taking the attack to Joshua towards the end of the round. The bell goes to bring the second to a close, good comeback from Klitschko.

ROUND ONE:

We're away! Klitschko is straight at Joshua. Joshua lands a couple of early jabs, he swings and misses with a left-right combination. Both fighters trying to keep their distance at the moment. Joshua has the reach advantage, he lands a couple of punches on Klitschko, who is trying to keep his distance early on and land some hits on the counter. Joshua with a couple of shots to the body, Klitschko closes the gap and wraps him up, he throws a couple of jabs to end the round as Joshua dances out of the way. The first round comes to an end, Joshua takes it.

8:59am

The final introductions are made, as you'd expect Joshua is welcomed with thunderous applause.

8:57am

The referee gives the final rundown to both fighters as they recieve the final instructions from their respective corners.

8:53am

The national anthems are up now. Ukraine will play first for Klitschko. "God Save the Queen" is next for Joshua, 90,000 sing along for their countryman.

8:46am.

Joshua walks out next. Wembley rises as their champions strides to the middle. The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" plays as Anthony Joshua makes his way to the ring in the biggest fight of his professional career. He takes the time to bump fists with fans on his walk out, he's looking very confident so far. Klitschko is made to wait.

8:40am

It's all ready to go here in London. Klitschko will make his way out to the ring first, a chorus of booing erupts from the Wembley crowd, no doubt who they're cheering for tonight. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Can't stop" plays as he walks to the ring.

8:32am

Deontay Wilder is in attendance tonight, as the WBC title holder he'll also be interested in a unification bout with tonights winner.

8:16am

The last of the undercard bouts have come to an end, meaning that the big show is just under an hour away at Wembley.

PRE MATCH

This fight is without question, one of heavyweight biggest bouts for a long, long time as Joshua and Klitschko go head-to-head with the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles on the line.

Wembley Stadium is expecting a 90,000 strong crowd as Britain's best hope for a heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis enters the ring for what is undoubtedly, the biggest fight of his career.

Joshua's record sits at 18 wins from his 18 professional fights, while Klitschko has mustered an unbelievable 64 wins from 68.