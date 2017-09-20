 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Watch: MMA fighter survives initial pummelling to deliver emphatic TKO comeback win

share

Source:

Cage Warriors

With his back literally against the wall, Nathaniel Wood somehow retained his Cage Warriors bantamweight title.
Source: Cage Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

Watch: Brain snap! Aussie league player throws ball to the sky in celebration as hooter sounds ...but the game wasn't over

01:08
2
The Kiwi heavyweight is looking primed for his fight with Hughie Fury on Sunday morning.

Watch: Slick Joseph Parker fires off blistering combos as countdown to fight winds up

00:30
3
With his back literally against the wall, Nathaniel Wood somehow retained his Cage Warriors bantamweight title.

Watch: Dazed MMA fighter takes 40 punches in opening round - then delivers deadly TKO left hook


4
Scott Robertson Coach of the Crusaders

Scott Robertson named as Robbie Deans' assistant coach at Baabaas for All Blacks Test

00:15
5
If Leeds fans weren't sour with the departed Kiwi striker already, they will be now.

Watch: Chris Wood can't stop scoring for Burnley! Comes off bench to equalise against old club Leeds

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

01:09
From 1966 to the 2014 election, there have been some creative openings to the election coverage thousands of Kiwis tuned in to every election.

Election flashback: From black and white to bursts of colour – take a look at the opening graphics of NZ's televised election coverage

Things have moved on a little since 1966.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

00:29
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse

Thousands fled into streets in panic as the 7.1 earthquake struck.

01:08
Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.

Video: 'I have never been as scared' – Kiwi caught up in Mexico's massive quake

Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 