 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: MLB players casually play through 3.5 magnitude earthquake in San Francisco

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An earthquake rattled San Francisco yesterday but it wasn't enough to stop baseball players continuing with play.

Reds batter Joey Votto said he felt the shake but with the pitcher still winding up, he had a job to do.
Source: SKY

During the first innings of an MLB match between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park, the 3.5 magnitude quack struck in the middle of Reds first baseman Joey Votto's at-bat.

The outfield camera picked up the shakes but it didn't appear to affect Giants pitcher Chris Stratton who continued with his wind-up and delivery to Votto.

Votto showed a bunt but let the pitch go for a strike.

He joked after the game the quake was the reason he was forced to leave the game with a back issue.

"I was feeling pretty good and then that earthquake hit and all of a sudden everything got thrown off right around 7:18 p.m. in the middle of my first at-bat," Votto said.

"Oh, I got taken out of the game because of it, are you kidding me? I'm a sensitive soul."

The Giants went on to win the game 10-7.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Jed Lamb of the Blues in action during the 2018 AFL round eight match between the Carlton Blues and the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 12, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

AFL player denies knowing father of player he sledged was killed in an axe attack

2
Leon MacDonald said the Crusaders will be up for the challenge come Saturday against the Highlanders.

Leon MacDonald to join Tana Umaga at Blues as assistant coach - report

00:27
3
Irish U17's keeper James Corcoran was given his marching orders after he allegedly attempted to block a shot illegally.

Watch: Inconsolable young goalie collapses in tears after getting sent off midway through penalty shootout

00:15
4
Sodhi didn't mess around making sure his captain went upstairs to correct the head-scratching on-field call.

Watch: Dumbfounded Ish Sodhi instantly challenges umpire after somehow missing plumb LBW wicket in IPL

5
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns, Maori All Blacks headline triple-header rugby event in Chicago

Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Police now say the cordon has been lifted.

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website

'They're being exploited' - Outrage at jobs being advertised on website for below minimum wage

Welfare advocate Chloe Ann-King has publicly shamed employers on social media taking screenshots of ads for such jobs - including in farming and dairy.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reportedly to undergo heart surgery, won't be able to attend daughter's wedding to Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is scheduled to go under the knife in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Most read: Ashburton company selling collectables shuts doors after dozens of complaints

After customers of Cemented H told of missed orders and undelivered refunds, company suspends orders.

03:57
Sunday’s Jehan Casinader interviewed the religious leader before he died, and says the community will adapt to go on without him.

Gloriavale: Death of Christian community’s leader will create ‘power vacuum’ with 12 ‘shepherds’ vying to take charge

The West Coast community is in mourning after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday. TVNZ1 Sunday's Jehan Casinader analyses what will happen next.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 