Watch: MLB players casually play through 3.5 magnitude earthquake in San Francisco

An earthquake rattled San Francisco yesterday but it wasn't enough to stop baseball players continuing with play.

During the first innings of an MLB match between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park, the 3.5 magnitude quack struck in the middle of Reds first baseman Joey Votto's at-bat.

The outfield camera picked up the shakes but it didn't appear to affect Giants pitcher Chris Stratton who continued with his wind-up and delivery to Votto.

Votto showed a bunt but let the pitch go for a strike.

He joked after the game the quake was the reason he was forced to leave the game with a back issue.

"I was feeling pretty good and then that earthquake hit and all of a sudden everything got thrown off right around 7:18 p.m. in the middle of my first at-bat," Votto said.

"Oh, I got taken out of the game because of it, are you kidding me? I'm a sensitive soul."