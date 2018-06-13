 

Watch: MLB pitcher turns epic double play after catching fizzing 143 km/h ball

An MLB pitcher managed to turn a sensational double play without even flinching despite the fact his pitch was drilled back at him at over 140km/h.

Chris Stratton didn’t even flinch as he casually turned Miguel Rojas’ hit into two outs.
Chris Stratton was pitching for the San Francisco Giants today in their game against the Miami Marlins when Miguel Rojas stepped up to bat in the bottom of the third innings.

On a 1-1 count with one out and a runner on third base, Rojas smacked Stratton's ball straight back at the right-hander at 143km/h.

Whether it was reflexes or luck, Stratton managed to somehow catch the ball with his glove and immediately turned to third base to catch out the stunned runner who thought the ball was destined to fly through to centre field.

Stratton's efforts went to waste though, as the Marlins came out winners 3-1.

