Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

The strong relationship between WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and his long-time trainer Kevin Barry was on full display at a public training session this morning as the two traded banter in the ring.

Barry, who has trained Parker since his professional debut in 2012, had the pads on in the ring as the pair went through an intense sparring session for Saturday's world title defence against Razvan Cojanu in Auckland.

Barry, though, received a touch more than he was expecting when a stray jab missed its intended target.

"Miss the pad, hit the coach!" Barry quipped.

Parker has a professional record of 22-0 against Cojanu's record of 16-2.