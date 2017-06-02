 

Watch: Out, out, out! Minnesota Twins score rare MLB triple play thanks to deadly infield throws

Source:

Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins have turned their first triple play in 11 years during the fourth inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels this afternoon.

The fielding master-class against the Los Angeles Angels is the first three-out play the club has made in 11 years.
Source: MLB.com

The Twins made the feat look easy this afternoon after Los Angeles' Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar opened the inning with singles against Adalberto Mejia.

Third baseman Miguel Sano fielded Jefry Marte's sharp grounder right near the bag, stepped on the base and threw quickly to second baseman Bryant Dozier, whose throw to first comfortably beat Marte.

Minnesota recorded its first triple play since May 27, 2006.

The Angels hadn't had a triple play turned against them since July 7, 2004.

It was the second triple play in the majors this season.

The Twins went on to beat the Angels 4-2.

