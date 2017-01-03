 

Watch: Michael van Gerwen dominates in final to secure second World Darts championship title

AAP

World number one Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands won his second PDC World Darts Championship title with a 7-3 win over holder Gary Anderson at a sold-out Alexandra Palace this morning.

Van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson 7-3 in the best of 13 set match in North London to claim his second world title.
Source: SKY

The 27-year-old Van Gerwen never looked in any real danger against Scotland's Anderson during a contest that included 42 maximums of 180 - a world record for a single darts match.

"I feel absolutely over the moon. I had to find my A game," 'Mighty Mike' Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. "My average of 108 says it all - it was incredible for everyone."

An intruder who climbed on to the stage in the ninth set seemed to briefly break Van Gerwen's concentration but the Dutchman ended a three-year wait for a second world title by hitting the bullseye to seal a comfortable victory.

World number two Anderson, 46, was aiming to match Eric Bristow (1984-86) and Phil Taylor (1995-2002 & 2004-06) by becoming the third man to win three successive world titles.

"It's well deserved for Michael with the year he's had, but I've had a good three years," said Anderson. "At 2-2 I just started to drop and got punished."

