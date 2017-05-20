Watch: Memorial game for late Wellington rugby teen called off after pair of players knocked out in brutal on-field collision

Two Wellington Colts rugby players were taken to hospital this afternoon after being knocked out during a memorial game for Daniel Baldwin, who died after playing a rugby game last weekend.

The 19-year-old fell into a coma following last weekend's match and passed away in hospital on Wednesday night.

Today the Wellington Rugby Club Colts wore black arm bands and had a minute of silence for the University student, before the game kicked off.

The game was called off in the 2nd half, after two players collided.

They were both taken to Wellington Public Hospital by ambulance in stable conditions.