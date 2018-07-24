Watch: Meet the King Country teen gunning to be the world's best motorsport rider

Ngaroma's rising motorsport star Rachael Archer is training in her own backyard, and it's paying off on the world stage.

Archer is just 16 year's old and the first female to win an all gender cross country class in New Zealand, after taking out the National under 200cc Championship this year.

While she is eligible for juniors she chooses to compete against the top male and female cross country riders with the race duration anywhere between two to four hours.

But while Archer's beating all the boys there's one man she's always chasing - her father Kevin Archer.

The father-daughter duo recently represented New Zealand at the Hattah Desert Race in Australia where Archer was the youngest rider ever to complete the course and the second woman home. Her dad was runner up in the master's division.

Archer is tracking even closer towards a professional race team - something she's aiming for as early as next year.

"The plan is to be the best and that's what I'm going to keep aiming towards," she says.