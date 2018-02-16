Watch: Media beware! Out-of-control Winter Olympics skier wipes out photographers in slalom shocker

Source:
The Winter Olympics' press contingent received a little more than they bargained for in PyeongChang yesterday, when Swiss slalom skier Lara Gut crashed into photographers during her first run.
Gut, 26, fell early on, losing control and barrelling straight into a nearby pack of photographers, who were forced into taking evasive action.
Neither Gut nor any of the affected media were injured in the incident.
Luckily for Gut, because she did not finish her first run after the incident, the slalom skier will have a chance to make amends in her second run later today.
