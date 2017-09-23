 

Watch: MCG erupts with joy as Richmond seal spot in first AFL Grand Final in 35 years

Richmond have roared into their first AFL grand final since 1982 after storming to a 36-point preliminary-final win over Greater Western Sydney.

The Tigers overcame the GWS Giants 103-61 to book a spot in the AFL's showpiece event.
With a raucous crowd of 94,258 mostly Richmond fans cheering them home, the Tigers set up the 15.13 (103) to 9.13 (67) win with a pulsating six-goals-to-one third quarter.

Daniel Rioli played the best game of his short career, kicking four goals, including two in the pivotal third term.

Red-hot Brownlow Medal favourite Dustin Martin sprang to life after a quiet first half by his standards with three goals in a row to help the Tigers to a 31-point three-quarter time lead.

Trent Cotchin, outstanding with 26 possessions, faces a nervous wait for the match review panel's assessment of his first-quarter hit on Dylan Shiel.

Cotchin's shoulder made contact with Shiel's jaw as he tried to take possession. The GWS youngster played on for a few minutes after the blow, but then went to the bench where he failed a concussion test.

Complicating the matter is the fact the Tigers' skipper already has two fines this season and will miss the grand final against Adelaide if he receives a third.

GWS took the game up to the Tigers in the first half but, ultimately, Richmond's vaunted pressure won the day.

Damien Hardwick's men achieved just the start they were after, when Kane Lambert and Josh Caddy goaled in the first two minutes of the game.

But with the Tiger Army in full voice, the Giants did well to steady the ship with Harrison Himmelberg booting his side's first two majors.

Richmond led by a goal at the first break, but had to soak up sustained pressure in the second term.

Josh Kelly was important for the visitors with a goal and 17 possessions to halftime, but a brilliant goal to Rioli put the Tigers up by a point at the main break.

Then the Giants' resistance crumbled as Rioli and Martin had the yellow-and- black faithful in raptures as the Tigers broke the game open.

GWS desperately needed to kick the first goal of the last quarter, but it was Martin who booted his third in front of his adoring fans at the Punt Road End.

Even then the Giants didn't lie down.

The margin narrowed to 23 points when they struck back with successive goals, but Jack Riewoldt - who endured a dirty day - stepped in with his only goal to send his side into the grand final.

