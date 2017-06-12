Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this morning's action from the qualifying final of the America's Cup between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

7.00am

Let's go over that finish, there was a wind shift at the gate, NZ botched a turn and the course finish line had been moved a touch by organisers on the fly and suddenly what looked an easy NZ win was a cliff-hanger.

Artemis had huge boat speed and looked to be coming home but some how the Kiwi boys dug deep to hold them off in the final 200 metres. What a big win, and that was the race of the Cup so gar. Well done Team NZ, they lead 4-2 in the race to five wins.



6.52am

Wow! That was intense, Peter Burling credits his team, says they dug really deep down the last leg to hold on, and what a win! NZ at match point now, one win tomorrow gets them into the America's Cup match against Oracle, starting next Sunday.

6.47am

NZ round gate six, and it's straight downwind to the finish. Hold on! Artemis come from nowhere with blinding speed, they take the lead! NZ gets it back and they're dragging to the line, there's nothing in it, one the linnee ... it's NZ!!! Artemis call for the oenalty but no penalty! NZ lead 4-2!

6.45am

NZ lead by 16 seconds at gate five and Burling is dominating here. Another well sailed race by NZ as they fly down leg six. And, again barring a calamity, NZ will win here and go to 4-2.

6.42am

Roaring up leg five, NZ sailing higher to the mark, they're controlling this race now, around a 100 metre gap. This is huge for Team NZ, closing in on a 4-2 lead here. Artemis needs a mistake from team NZ now, heading towards gate five.

6.40am

NZ are flying here, they've taken the lead with a lovely crossing pass and are motoring along leg four on their foils. Closing on the gate now, NZ round first, they lead by two seconds. It doesn't get closer than this.

6.38am

Artemis with a three second lead at gate three. Nothing in it.

6.36am

Team NZ mess up a tack but they've made it back and this is basic hand-to-hand combat, the two boats are right next to each other flying down leg three. A 40 metre gap.

6.34am

NZ with an early tack down leg three, Artemis with the lead but not much in it. NZ with good air at the bottom of the course.

6.30am

In the pre-start for race six now, Burling hits the line at speed, both boats burning up the first mark and Outteridge is a master. He shifts Burling out of the way, and for the sixth time in a row, Artemis lead around gate one.

6.22am

As we wait for the two teams to come into the pre-start for the crucial race six, Artemis has some sort of electrical issue they're trying to sort out. Race six is a big one, NZ can effectively take a stranglehold on this match with a win pushing them to match point at 4-2.

Artemis can level at 3-3 and it will be game on for the final three races tomorrow.

Race six just moments away.

6.09am

NZ flying down leg six, and Sweden have a big problem. NZ win, and the Swede's have veered off and gone in the opposite direction towards the dock, they're retired.

6.04am

Up leg five NZ covering Artemis. NZ very comfortable in the lighter air. Turning gate five, nice and clean on the foils, NZ cruising here, out to nearly a 40 second lead.

6.01am

NZ has blown this one wide open, a big confidence booster for Team NZ, they lead by 20 seconds at gate four. Barring a calamity, NZ will win race five.

5.58am

Here we go at gate three.

NZ trying to get across first and NZ with a convincing - if small lead! Burling's pulled it out!! NZ lead down leg four.

5.57am

The two teams have split off here, they're on different sides of the course looking for wind. NZ to the left, at the bottom of the course, they're tacking back now and Artemis with a decent lead here, but NZ pounce after Artemis botch tack.

NZ might have their nose in front here. Just.

5.51am

Here we go in race two for today, race five overall. Burling loses the start, Outteridge schooling Burling and they lead around gate one.

5.43am

NZ's got some sort of problem on board, there's an inspection of the hull from the shore crew now. They're "working at speed". Two things to take out of race one, Artemis had faster boat speed in all conditions by around 3-5 knots. And Burling lost another start - and with it getting harder and harder to pass, the starts are becoming ever more critical. He needs this next one.

5.38am

So Artemis' wins means, at the very least, we'll be racing tomorrow. Two races remaining today, a split would leave it tied at 3-3 heading into tomorrow. The next race is the biggest of Team NZ's entire campaign so far - no question. Around 15 minutes from that one.

5.32am

Artemis wins, we're level at 2-2. And Peter Burling has been beaten to the first mark four out of four.

5.31am

Flying down leg six, NZ giving it everything but the Swede's are super fast at least in this race and they've extended out. Barring any other shockers, they will win here.

5.29am

The Swede's crash off their foils, they completely lost control and NZ coming roaring into the picture. NZ ask for a penalty but it's declined. Around gate five, Artemis have got it back.

5.22am

NZ are just about gone here, Artemis are clearing out, they chose the right gate at gate three, and they've extended around gate four to around 18 seconds.

5.20am

NZ trail by 10 seconds at mark four.

5.15am

Down leg three, Artemis with the hammer down. The Kiwi cyclists really digging deep and New Zealand are gaining with a right-hand shift. The rain is pouring down out there, also a chance of lightning in the forecast.

Artemis has their high speed dagger board in today and it's paying dividends.

5.13am

Burling needs to win a start, he lost all three yesterday, remember NZ have won 100 % of their races when leading at the first mark.

Burling takes the start by literally a nose, but flying down to the first leg, Artemis are rocking at 45 knots of boat speed and fly past Team NZ, and around mark one with the lead.

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

If all goes to plan today, Team New Zealand could earn themselves a shot at redemption for the disaster that was San Francisco 2013.

With three races scheduled for today, the Kiwis could possibly blitz Artemis to take out the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series 5-1, earning them the right to finally put Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA in their place.

But it won't be easy.

New Zealand continue to struggle at the starline and lost all three starts yesterday to the Swedes - an area that has to be addressed going forward in both this series and a possible rematch with Oracle.

In fact, the Swedish could be ahead 2-1 themselves after racing exceptionally well yesterday in the third race but the unfortunate loss of their skipper overboard ruined those chances.

But, New Zealand will take any wins that come their way including race three of this best-of-nine series.

So if three chances arise today amongst the forecasted 10 knot winds, you can beat they will happily take all three.

STANDINGS

Emirates Team New Zealand 2

Artemis Racing 1

SCHEDULE