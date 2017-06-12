Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

Team New Zealand almost blew it against Artemis Racing with their casual approach heading towards the finish line, in their final race of the day in Bermuda.

But they dug in deep, pulling off a dramatic victory over their Swedish rivals to lead their America's Cup challenger series 4-2.

After some lucky wind shifts working out in Team New Zealand's favour, they overtook Artemis going down the fourth leg.

Just as it looked like the Kiwis were coasting to victory, Artemis put their foot down in the last 600 metres, almost pipping Peter Burling and his teammates at the finish line.