Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

Team New Zealand almost blew it against Artemis Racing with their casual approach heading towards the finish line, in their final race of the day in Bermuda.

Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.
But they dug in deep, pulling off a dramatic victory over their Swedish rivals to lead their America's Cup challenger series 4-2.

Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.
After some lucky wind shifts working out in Team New Zealand's favour, they overtook Artemis going down the fourth leg.

Just as it looked like the Kiwis were coasting to victory, Artemis put their foot down in the last 600 metres, almost pipping Peter Burling and his teammates at the finish line.

The Swedish syndicate evened it up 2-2 in the final America's Cup challenger final against Team NZ in Bermuda.
Team New Zealand went onto win by mere inches, so Burling and his team are now one win away from meeting Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup final.

