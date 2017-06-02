Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

Team New Zealand haven't skipped a beat after having a day off yesterday, punishing Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR after an unforgivable error on the Great Sound in Bermuda today.

Land Rover BAR retired, failing to finish, after Team New Zealand had cruised to their fifth straight win at the America's Cup qualifier.

The skipper of the British syndicate Ainslie screamed in anger after making a horrific gybe at Gate 1, a mistake costing them any hope of beating Peter Burling and Co.

Ainslie and his crew lead at the start line with Team New Zealand hot on their tail going around the first marker.

Team New Zealand kept their cool showed no signs of nerves as they were neck and neck after Gate 1.