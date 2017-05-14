Watch: Man overboard - Team New Zealand crew member goes flying overboard during training session

Source:
Team New Zealand had a crew member go overboard today during their training session on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
The accident occurred as the crew members attempted a manoeuvre.
The Team New Zealand crew began to move across the boat at which point video shows a person fall into the water.
It is hard to tell who the crew member was but Sail World website reports it seems to have been wing-sail trimmer and captain Glenn Ashby.
He was picked up shortly after landing in the water by the Team New Zealand chase boat and looked uninjured, according to Sail World.
The conditions were light on the Great Sound, with the winds estimated to be between 5-10 knots.
