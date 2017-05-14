Watch: Man overboard - Team New Zealand crew member goes flying overboard during training session

Team New Zealand had a crew member go overboard today during their training session on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

The accident occurred as the crew members attempted a manoeuvre.

The Team New Zealand crew began to move across the boat at which point video shows a person fall into the water.

It is hard to tell who the crew member was but Sail World website reports it seems to have been wing-sail trimmer and captain Glenn Ashby.

He was picked up shortly after landing in the water by the Team New Zealand chase boat and looked uninjured, according to Sail World.