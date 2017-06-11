Watch: Man overboard! Artemis' skipper goes flying into Bermuda's Great Sound

Team New Zealand took a 2-1 lead in their Challenger Series final with Artemis in dramatic fashion, with the Swedish side losing skipper Nathan Outteridge overboard.

The two teams were locked in a dramatic contest, until Peter Burling's men hit the front coming up to the sixth gate when Artemis lost their helmsman to Bermuda's Great Sound.

From there, the Kiwis didn't give Artemis a sniff, blitzing home to claim the day's third race.