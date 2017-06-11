 

Watch: Man overboard! Artemis lose their skipper into the drink while leading late - and NZ steam past!

Team New Zealand took a 2-1 lead in their Challenger Series final with Artemis in dramatic fashion, with the Swedish side losing skipper Nathan Outteridge overboard.

The two teams were locked in a dramatic contest, until Peter Burling's men hit the front coming up to the sixth gate when Artemis lost their helmsman to Bermuda's Great Sound.

From there, the Kiwis didn't give Artemis a sniff, blitzing home to claim the day's third race.

The win means that Team New Zealand can seal progression to take on Oracle Team USA for the chance to bring the America's Cup home.

Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.
