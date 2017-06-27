 

Watch: 'Man did they sharpen up' – defeated Jimmy Spithill pays tribute to Team New Zealand and congratulates their flawless campaign

As much as Kiwis like to hate America's Cup's villain Jimmy Spithill, the Oracle skipper showed class in defeat today, congratulating Team New Zealand on their well-deserved win in Bermuda this morning.

The Oracle skipper looked beaten as he spoke of his regard for the New Zealand champions.
Spithill was the man responsible for manufacturing the miraculous comeback in 2013 in San Francisco against Team New Zealand in the finals of the America's Cup.

But the outspoken Aussie was humble in defeat when the roles were reversed this time around. 

"Firstly what I really like to do is congratulate Emirates Team New Zealand," said Spithill.

"Man what a campaign those guys ran, when I look at it I don't see any weaknesses in their campaign.

"I think for a lot of us we thought well maybe the fact that they were down in New Zealand on their own maybe they would hurt a little bit."

Spithill admitted he thought Team New Zealand made a huge mistake arriving in Bermuda late.

Scott Burling says his family is immensely proud of the talented Team NZ helmsman.
"From a racing standpoint the rest of us got to do some practice racing here. Maybe that was the case during the qualifiers but man did they show up going through the semis and the finals.

"As a fellow athlete and competitor all you can really do is take your hat off and pay respect."

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.
Spithill again congratulated the Kiwi syndicate at today's press conference on a dominant campaign.

"It was a very impressive effort and the better team won."

Team New Zealand won the America's Cup finals series 7-1 against Oracle Team USA.

Richard and Heather Burling were on shore in Bermuda waiting to congratulate their son on his win.
