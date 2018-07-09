Watch: Mahe Drysdale wins Henley regatta to equal victory record at prestigious England event

Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale has claimed his sixth Diamond Sculls title at the Henley Royal Regatta in England today to equal the record for the most wins at the prestigious event.

Drysdale trailed Norway's Kjetil Borch for nearly all of the race but with the finish line in sight he made a late charge, pulling ahead in the dying metres.

It's some welcome good news for Drysdale who is preparing for a single sculls showdown with fellow Kiwi Robbie Manson at the third World Cup.

The winner of the race will represent New Zealand at the World Championships in Bulgaria.

Drysdale had to pull out of the second World Cup due to illness and then broke his boat in half following a training crash.