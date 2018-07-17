Watch: Mahe Drysdale discusses rowing future after being dethroned as New Zealand's premier single sculler

Kiwi Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale is in no rush to decide his future plans, having lost his place as New Zealand's premier single sculler to Robbie Manson yesterday.

Arriving back into New Zealand from Switzerland this morning, Drysdale, 39, discussed his future prospects, as compatriot Manson won gold in the men's single sculls to cement his spot for September's World Championships.

"I'm very relaxed about it," he told 1 NEWS.

"I always knew that this was the moment, and whatever happened happened.

Drysdale also said he was open to rowing as part of a crew, instead of as a single sculler

"Worst case, I won't be in a boat for the worlds, and I'll be in the single training for next year."

"Best case, if I can make a boat go faster, then I may be in a different boat.

"That's something selectors have to decide.