Watch: 'Locally Sauced, you haven't won son!' Blundering Kiwi jockey celebrates Hokitika win – with one lap to go

A Kiwi jockey's huge rookie mistake is being watched around the world, after he assumed he'd won race four at Hokitika yesterday - when in fact one lap still remained.

Rafi Firdhaus, an apprentice jockey, broke away from the leading pack and pushed his horse, Locally Sauced, to give it all it had towards the finish line.

"I hope this rider in front knows there is another lap to go," said the race caller, as Locally Sauced pulled 10 lengths clear.

"He's misjudged this, this rider. He's miscounted the rounds, Rafi Firdhaus," the caller continued.

"Locally Sauced, you haven't won son."

Firdhaus and Locally Sauced eventually finished fourth, with Firdhaus reportedly later suspended from riding for five weeks over the incident.

The race was won by Point Proven, with Gosen Jogoo aboard, in emotional circumstances.