Watch: 'Locally Sauced, you haven't won son!' Blundering Kiwi jockey celebrates Hokitika win – with one lap to go

A Kiwi jockey's huge rookie mistake is being watched around the world, after he assumed he'd won race four at Hokitika yesterday - when in fact one lap still remained.

Rafi Firdhaus thought it was one of the great victories of his young career. But he'd made the most rookie of mistakes.
Rafi Firdhaus, an apprentice jockey, broke away from the leading pack and pushed his horse, Locally Sauced, to give it all it had towards the finish line.

"I hope this rider in front knows there is another lap to go," said the race caller, as Locally Sauced pulled 10 lengths clear.

"He's misjudged this, this rider. He's miscounted the rounds, Rafi Firdhaus," the caller continued.

"Locally Sauced, you haven't won son."

Firdhaus and Locally Sauced eventually finished fourth, with Firdhaus reportedly later suspended from riding for five weeks over the incident.

The race was won by Point Proven, with Gosen Jogoo aboard, in emotional circumstances.

Point Proven was the horse that fell at Gore last month, causing critical injuries to Riverton jockey Rebecca Black, who later died in hospital from her fall.

Live updates: Black Caps strike early against Bangladesh, through Tim Southee

Watch: 'Locally Sauced, you haven't won son!' Blundering Kiwi jockey celebrates Hokitika win – with one lap to go

The former Black Caps captain could only manage 15 runs before he was caught out by Scorchers' Ashton Agar.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum facing suspension after Heat loss

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Pascoe claimed five medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.

The PM says he'll "just have to wait and see" when he gets to meet the soon to be US President.

'Low on his priorities' – Bill English not holding out hope for meeting with Trump

The PM says he'll "have to wait and see" when he gets to meet Trump.

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

The Warriors and Kiwis star could be back to his best with the signing of Foran for 2017.


 
