Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Two fairytale stories finally meet in Super Bowl LII this afternoon as the New England Patriots look to defend their NFL title against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

The ever-dominant Patriots will look to add a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl victory to their belts at US Bank Stadium today in their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past decade, while the Eagles are searching for their first title.

The Patriots would also be the first team in 13 years to win the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. Source: Associated Press

They were the last team to do it in 2004 and 2005.

The last time the two teams met at a Super Bowl was in 2005 when the Patriots came away victors 24-21.

Of the players and staff that were involved in that game 13 years ago, only two remain for today's rematch - New England's head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Should the Patriots win, Brady would break multiple records in an already historic NFL career.

The 40-year-old would surpass fellow quarterback legend Peyton Manning as the oldest starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl and he would also stand alone as the player with the most wins, breaking away from Cowboys and 49ers linebacker Charles Haley for his sixth ring.

Belichick already has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach but could add to his fabled record too.

For the Eagles, a win today would cap a true Hollywood story.

After breaking out to an 11-2 start to their season, the team was rattled when star quarterback Carson Wentz saw his season ended by an ACL injury.

However Wentz's replacement, Nick Foles, has risen to the occasion and is in the form of his life while also being backed by one of the top defensive units in the NFL.

NFL research revealed the Eagles are the first of the Patriots' eight Super Bowl opponents since Brady became the quarterback in 2000 to be ranked in the top five in the league in both offence and defence.