 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two fairytale stories finally meet in Super Bowl LII this afternoon as the New England Patriots look to defend their NFL title against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

WATCH SUPER BOWL LII LIVE AND FREE ON TVNZ'S DUKE FROM 12.30PM

The ever-dominant Patriots will look to add a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl victory to their belts at US Bank Stadium today in their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past decade, while the Eagles are searching for their first title.

The Patriots would also be the first team in 13 years to win the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

Source: Associated Press

They were the last team to do it in 2004 and 2005.

The last time the two teams met at a Super Bowl was in 2005 when the Patriots came away victors 24-21.

Of the players and staff that were involved in that game 13 years ago, only two remain for today's rematch - New England's head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Should the Patriots win, Brady would break multiple records in an already historic NFL career.

The 40-year-old would surpass fellow quarterback legend Peyton Manning as the oldest starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl and he would also stand alone as the player with the most wins, breaking away from Cowboys and 49ers linebacker Charles Haley for his sixth ring.

Belichick already has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach but could add to his fabled record too.

For the Eagles, a win today would cap a true Hollywood story.

After breaking out to an 11-2 start to their season, the team was rattled when star quarterback Carson Wentz saw his season ended by an ACL injury.

However Wentz's replacement, Nick Foles, has risen to the occasion and is in the form of his life while also being backed by one of the top defensive units in the NFL.

NFL research revealed the Eagles are the first of the Patriots' eight Super Bowl opponents since Brady became the quarterback in 2000 to be ranked in the top five in the league in both offence and defence.

Today's game kicks off at 12:30pm with free-to-air live coverage available to the New Zealand audiences on TVNZ DUKE.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Big Kiwi lost his cool in OKC's 108-104 loss to the LA Lakers.

Furious Steven Adams receives technical foul for arguing with ref after Russell Westbrook denied monster dunk

2
A generic image of the feet of a gymnast poised on the end of the Balance Beam during her competitive routine.

Pair of 15-year-olds added to NZ's Commonwealth Games Gymnastics team

3
Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

00:15
4
Victor Wanyama and Mohamed Salah both had mesmerising moments in the 2-2 draw.

Liverpool and Tottenham trade breath-taking late goals in thrilling Premier League draw

5
Thomas Waldrom in action for England.

'Loved every minute' - Thomas Waldrom headed back to NZ after successful career in UK

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.

00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 