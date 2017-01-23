Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

Source:Spike TV
British welterweight Paul Daley has entered an early submission for knockout of the year with a flying knee against Brennan Ward at Bellator 170.
Daley's knee connected perfectly with Ward's head, sending the Inglewood crowd in California into a frenzy as the victorious fighter jumped to the top of the octagon cage to celebrate.
Ward could've been dazed from a previous spinning elbow which also connected with his head before the finishing blow sent him to the canvas.
The knockout came just two minutes and 27 seconds into the first round.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport