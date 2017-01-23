Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

British welterweight Paul Daley has entered an early submission for knockout of the year with a flying knee against Brennan Ward at Bellator 170.

Daley's knee connected perfectly with Ward's head, sending the Inglewood crowd in California into a frenzy as the victorious fighter jumped to the top of the octagon cage to celebrate.

Ward could've been dazed from a previous spinning elbow which also connected with his head before the finishing blow sent him to the canvas.