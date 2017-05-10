Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations

It was a roller coaster of a training session for the Team New Zealand crew today when their vessel lifted out of the sea and came crashing back down on the waters of Bermuda.

The Kiwis are gearing up for the upcoming America's Cup regatta and looked to be in trouble when making a turn on the Caribbean waters.

Crew members looked to be holding on for dear life as the boat came crashing down twice after rising out of the sea before coming to a complete stop.

Today's incident comes after news surfaced their rivals Oracle have incorporated a similar initiative of adding leg powered grinders to their boat.