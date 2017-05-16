 

Watch: Liam Malone reflects on inspirational mum's help to remove stigma of being 'labelled disabled'

Kiwi sprinter Liam Malone says his journey from being confused and frustrated about "having no legs" to becoming a two-time Paralympic gold medallist was helped along by his mother thanks to a conversation the pair had when he was failing in class.

Malone said the journey to success came after he told his mum he couldn't do math because he had no legs.
Malone, who today graduates from Victoria University with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and International Business, told 1 NEWS he came home one day after doing poorly on a math test only to be addressed by his mother.

"My mum asked why I hadn't done as good as my friends," he said.

"I told her I couldn't be good at math because I didn't have real legs and that identified for her what being labelled as disabled had done - it had transferred across into how I viewed myself, my capabilities academically as well as physically.

"She always pushed me to strive in all areas of life. She can't be here today but she'd be very proud I'm sure."

Malone won disabled sportsperson of the year at the Halbergs after a stunning performance in Rio.
The difficulty of overcoming the stigma surrounding his condition plagued much of his youth, Malone's father Murray said.

"I can remember when he was a little kid once, he was really distressed," he said.

"He said, 'Why can't I have normal legs?' He was really down, he must have been about eight or nine.

"He was in his room and he was inconsolable. What do you tell a poor little kid like that? You can't say much."

Murray Malone has huge admiration for the Paralympians, including his superstar son Liam.
Malone's mother died of cancer five years ago, but it was overcoming the consequences of her death that motivated Malone.

When he claimed silver in the men's 100m T44 final at last year's Rio Olympics, Malone dedicated the race to his mother after the result fell on her birthday in New Zealand.

He said then the swelling and bleeding in his stumps that he endured after races was nothing compared to his mother.

"Watching my mum go through cancer for six years and watching her battle that. There's not a lot of pain that I can have put on me in a 400m that can compare to what she went through."

Malone also wears a greenstone pounamu in all of his races which used to belong to her as a good luck charm.

