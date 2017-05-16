Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Liam Malone has delivered a classic speech full of emotion and quirky one-liners today as he delivered his graduates' address to the 2017 Commerce class of Victoria University during their graduation ceremony.

Malone thanked staff and family on behalf of the graduating class for their help and support during their studies, while also reminding his peers that time is precious.

"I lost my mum to cancer at 18 and she cannot be here today.

"One of my biggest regrets is not giving my mum enough hugs and if she was here today I would love to have given her a hug just to show my appreciation for everything that she's done for me.

"I do have my dad and extended family here and I'll be sure to give them hugs and I'd advise you to do the same - not hug my family, you're own of course, that'd be weird."

Malone also took the time to remind his peers that they have the unique chance to tell people they studied at "Middle Earth".