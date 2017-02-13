 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: LeBron, KD & Serena star in powerful 'Equality has no boundaries' new Nike ad

share

Source:

Nike

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Serena Williams are just some of the star sporting names to have added their faces to Nike's new 'Equality has no boundaries' advertising campaign.

The new campaign promotes that race or gender plays no part in sporting excellence.
Source: Nike

The ad showcases some of the biggest names in sport, with the repeated message of equality extending to both on and off the sporting field.

The ad is voiced by actor Michael B. Jordan, who also features, while Alicia Keys' cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" provides the soundtrack.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

01:30
2
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

00:28
3
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Watch: 'I've spent the week shocked' - Kiwi sprinter who pushed Usain Bolt still in disbelief at racing legend

00:16
5
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ