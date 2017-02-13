Watch: LeBron, KD & Serena star in powerful 'Equality has no boundaries' new Nike ad

Source:Nike
LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Serena Williams are just some of the star sporting names to have added their faces to Nike's new 'Equality has no boundaries' advertising campaign.
The ad showcases some of the biggest names in sport, with the repeated message of equality extending to both on and off the sporting field.
The ad is voiced by actor Michael B. Jordan, who also features, while Alicia Keys' cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" provides the soundtrack.
