Watch: KO of the year contender leaves boxer face down on the canvas

There's an early contender for KO of the year after Oscar Valdez brutalised his rival to claim the WBC super featherweight title in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Valdez won the super featherweight crown with this savage blow on Miguel Berchelt. Source: ESPN

Valdez finished Miguel Berchelt with a savage uppercut in the 10th round of their bout at the MGM Grand Conference Centre, having scored an earlier knockdown in the fourth round.

Berchelt hit the canvas face first, lying prone as the referee stopped the fight. 

He was taken to hospital for observation. 

Valdez was underdog with his rival having held the belt since 2017, but dominated the bout from the opening bell. 

