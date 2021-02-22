Watch: KO of the year contender leaves boxer face down on the canvas

There's an early contender for KO of the year after Oscar Valdez brutalised his rival to claim the WBC super featherweight title in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Valdez finished Miguel Berchelt with a savage uppercut in the 10th round of their bout at the MGM Grand Conference Centre, having scored an earlier knockdown in the fourth round.

Berchelt hit the canvas face first, lying prone as the referee stopped the fight.

He was taken to hospital for observation.