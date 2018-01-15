 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker has thrown the first verbal punch since confirmation he and British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight in a unification bout at the end of March, questioning whether his rival will be fighting clean. 

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Joshua will fight each other on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales after months of negotiations and trash-talk.

Read more: It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

Despite negotiations coming to a close, Parker has already ensured the verbal ping-pong match won't be ending just yet. 

"I call Joshua the 'King of Steroids' because he's so big and muscly - who know's if he's clean or not.

"I'm not saying he is - I'm saying it's a possibility."

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

Source: Supplied

Parker bestowed the royal title on Joshua after the British fighter appeared on popular talk show programme the Graham Norton show, where he and the host labelled Parker the "King of Pies".

"Can I just say that looks like it's going to be quite an easy fight," Norton said.

"It's the King of Pies! He must be a world-class athlete, but he doesn't look like one, does he?"

The popular talk show host said Parker doesn't look like a 'world-class athlete'.
Source: The Graham Norton Show

Joshua laughed and suggested "pie" could be Parker's new nickname.

"Shall I give him a nickname? Pie, The Pie," said Joshua.

Parker says he embraces his new title and was happy to admit he'd eaten a couple of the savoury treats over the Christmas break.

"In the last two or three months, I've had a lot of pies - I'm not even lying," he said.

"I enjoy pies, I love the pies in New Zealand, they make the best pies where I live!

"I am the King of Pies."

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:52
1
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

00:30
2
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

00:29
3
City's first EPL loss of the season was at the hands of a brilliant Liverpool side.

Liverpool tear Man City to shreds, inflict first Premier League defeat on leaders

4
The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

00:30
5
Waikato went down 17-15 to Manawatu in the final of the national sevens tournament in Rotorua.

Sarah Goss sparks late magical play as Manawatu fight back to win national sevens title over Waikato

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.

00:30
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

Dunedin builder Craig Dougherty pocketed $50,000 after taking a one handed catch at the Black Caps' ODI win yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 