Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker has made a big statement in the mixed martial arts scene this afternoon after a clean knee kick led to a knockout win over veteran fighter Ross Pearson at UFC Fight Night Auckland.

Hooker entered the fight as a favourite despite the pedigree of his opponent, but Hooker's two inch height and six inch reach advantages proved to be a big factor as The Ultimate Fighter 9 champion walked into a lethal kick from Hooker midway through the second round.

The New Zealand MMA fighter kept on the outside for much of the fight, wearing down Pearson with jabs and kicks until Pearson made the fatal mistake of trying to get inside.

Pearson stepped forward with a one-two combo leaving him unprotected - 'The Hangman' saw his opportunity and planted a clean knee to his chin which sent the Briton's mouthguard flying while he collapsed to the canvas.

The Auckland crowd roared for Hooker as he gestured to them from inside the Octagon after the winning blow and used his victory speech to address them.

"First things first, New Zealand stand up!" He yelled into the microphone as he started his in-ring interview.

"Now I get to appreciate the crowd - thank you all for coming out. New Zealand, be proud of your fighters!"

Hooker was the second New Zealand fighter to take the Octagon at the Auckland event after Luke Jemeau earlier earned a unanimous decision win in his UFC debut.