Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after dodging horror crash at Track Cycling World Cup

Kiwi cyclist Holly Edmondston added one final bronze to New Zealand's medal haul at the latest Track Cycling World Cup event in Brisbane after managing to keep out of trouble early on in the Women's Omnium.

Edmondston was near the front of the pack during the scratch race yesterday when chaos erupted metres behind her in the chase group.

Two cyclists clipped wheels and instantly hit the deck, collecting at least 10 other riders in the process and sending many flying from their bikes.

Making matters worse was the location of the crash. The steep inclined turn of the veledrome meant riders who fell were sent hurtling towards the centre of the track and crashing into barrier walls when they reached the bottom.

Lucky for Edmondston, she stayed clear of the crash and managed to finish the scratch seventh. Her consistency in the tempo, elimination and points races throughout yesterday saw her finish with three more top 10 finishes, which was enough to get her on the podium.

New Zealand claimed two other medals yesterday to add to their overall tally of seven from the weekend with Sam Webster (Men's Sprint) along with Aaron Gate and Tom Sexton (Men's Madison) claiming silvers.