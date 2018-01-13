Watch: Kiwi snowboarder Christy Prior wins Slopestyle World Cup

New Zealand snowboarder Christy Prior is one step closer to realising her Olympic dream after winning a World Cup event in the United States.

Prior won the Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup at Snowmass Resort in Colorado, with teammate Tiarn Collins also claiming bronze in the men's field.

Prior made a fantastic clean run in her third and final attempt, scoring 77.06 points and beating Japan's Reira Iwabuchi (68.17 points) and Australia's Tess Coady (65.16).