Watch: Kiwi snowboarder Christy Prior wins Slopestyle World Cup

NZN

New Zealand snowboarder Christy Prior is one step closer to realising her Olympic dream after winning a World Cup event in the United States.

Prior moved closer to Winter Olympics selection with victory in Colorado, USA.
Source: FIS Snowboarding

Prior won the Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup at Snowmass Resort in Colorado, with teammate Tiarn Collins also claiming bronze in the men's field.

Prior made a fantastic clean run in her third and final attempt, scoring 77.06 points and beating Japan's Reira Iwabuchi (68.17 points) and Australia's Tess Coady (65.16).

"I'm feeling quite overwhelmed, it's been such a rollercoaster ride and all quite surreal," said Prior, who has battled injury and cancelled competitions on her quest to meet the Winter Olympic qualifying criteria.

