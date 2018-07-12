Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

Rising Kiwi shot put star Madison-Lee Wesche has claimed gold at the IAAF world under-20 championships at Tampere, Finland overnight.

The 19-year-old saved her best throw for last, throwing 17.09m in her final attempt to be crowned the women's champion.

She was in the third place before she threw a personal best in her final throw.

"My heart is still beating, I am pretty speechless at the moment and it is all surreal at the moment," said Wesche.