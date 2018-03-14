Watch: Kiwi sailors Burling and Tuke still undecided over 2020 Olympics involvement

Kiwi sailing duo Peter Burling and Blair Tuke say they aren't sure as to whether or not they'll defend their Olympic crown at the Tokyo 2020 games.

Speaking today at the confirmation of New Zealand's hosting of the 2019 sailing world championships, the pair spoke to 1 NEWS about their plans for the Tokyo Olympics in two years.

"We're still trying to figure that out at the minute," Burling said.

"Both of us have said the whole time that we really enjoy sailing the 49er and have a bit of a passion for Olympic sailing."

"But at the moment, we're just trying to concentrate on the Volvo Ocean Race, with a bit of America's Cup stuff in the background."

Having won Olympic gold, the America's Cup and now both competing in the Volvo Ocean Race, Tuke denied that they were looking for a new challenge ahead of Tokyo 2020.

"The Olympics are a massive part of who we are."

"To represent your country at the Olympics is something that doesn't come very easily."

"If we could be in a position to push hard and do that, we'd love to. But if we were going to do it, we want to do it right and right now we're not at a time where we can decide because we've got so much on, and we want to put that planning in."