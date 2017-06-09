Watch: Kiwi pole-vaulter Eliza McCartney leaves bar bouncing around before completing monster jump

Eliza McCartney has finished third and gone close to beating her New Zealand pole vault record at a Diamond League meet in Rome.

McCartney cleared a best height of 4.75m but failed in her three bids at 4.85m, which was 3cm higher than the national mark she set in February.

In her first competition for two months, the Olympic bronze medallist finished level with Cuban Yarisley Silva on 4.75m but was deemed to be third after producing more total failed jumps.

Earlier, it took McCartney two attempts to clear both 4.40m and 4.65m while she snuck over 4.75m on her third attempt.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefandi was a dominant winner, clearing her first attempt at 4.85m before making a failed bid to break the world record when she lifted the bar to 5.07m.

McCartney, 20, is preparing for the world championships in London in August.