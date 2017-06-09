 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Kiwi pole-vaulter Eliza McCartney leaves bar bouncing around before completing monster jump

share

Source:

NZN

Eliza McCartney has finished third and gone close to beating her New Zealand pole vault record at a Diamond League meet in Rome.

The 4.75 metre jump was enough to guarantee her third at the Diamond League meet in Rome.
Source: SKY

McCartney cleared a best height of 4.75m but failed in her three bids at 4.85m, which was 3cm higher than the national mark she set in February.

In her first competition for two months, the Olympic bronze medallist finished level with Cuban Yarisley Silva on 4.75m but was deemed to be third after producing more total failed jumps.

Earlier, it took McCartney two attempts to clear both 4.40m and 4.65m while she snuck over 4.75m on her third attempt.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefandi was a dominant winner, clearing her first attempt at 4.85m before making a failed bid to break the world record when she lifted the bar to 5.07m.

McCartney, 20, is preparing for the world championships in London in August.

Before then, she has lined up Diamond League events in Oslo, Stockholm and London.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

America's Cup Recap: Peter Burling master class sees Team NZ secure place in Challenger series final

00:30
4
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

00:30
5
The Baby Blacks thumped Ireland 69-3 in Georgia overnight, thanks in part to Aumua's powerful runs.

Video: Runaway NZ U20 hooker Asafo Aumua destroys Ireland with massive bump off, sets up awesome try

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ