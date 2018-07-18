 

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

Kiwi pole vault Olympic medallist Eliza McCartney has broken her personal best at a pole event in Germany today.

The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.
The 21-year-old took out the event with a 4.94m jump, beating her previous New Zealand record of 4.92m.

McCartney attempted 5.01m but failed to clear the height.

American pole-vaulter Jenny Suhr finished second with her best attempt of 4.87m with Briton Holly Bradshaw finishing in third position on 4.80m.

