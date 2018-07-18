Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

Source:
Kiwi pole vault Olympic medallist Eliza McCartney has broken her personal best at a pole event in Germany today.
The 21-year-old took out the event with a 4.94m jump, beating her previous New Zealand record of 4.92m.
McCartney attempted 5.01m but failed to clear the height.
Eliza McCartney, (file)
Source: Photosport
American pole-vaulter Jenny Suhr finished second with her best attempt of 4.87m with Briton Holly Bradshaw finishing in third position on 4.80m.
