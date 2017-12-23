Watch: Kiwi paraskier Adam Hall claims gold at Para Alpine World Cup after nail-biting finish in Men's Slalom standing 2

Skier Adam Hall has added to his earlier silver medal with a gold-winning run at the world para alpine skiing World Cup slalom in Austria.

The Kiwi Paralympian clocked the fastest slalom time down the Kuhtai slope overnight (NZT), despite having had little chance to train after heavy snowfalls cancelled the season's first World Cup event in St. Moritz a week earlier.

His World Cup gold medal followed a second-placing the day before.

"It was another great day of racing, going one better than yesterday," Hall said.

"I have had four pretty consistent race runs over the last two days and performed pretty well."

With the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games only a few months away, Hall said it was great to set an early season benchmark and fly home from Europe having made "a statement".

He is one of four New Zealand athletes selected to compete at the Games in South Korea in March.