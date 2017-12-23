 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Kiwi paraskier Adam Hall claims gold at Para Alpine World Cup after nail-biting finish in Men's Slalom standing 2

share

Source:

NZN

Skier Adam Hall has added to his earlier silver medal with a gold-winning run at the world para alpine skiing World Cup slalom in Austria.

Hall snuck in a second faster than Sweden's Aaron Lindstrom to take the top spot on the podium.
Source: Paralympic Games / Youtube

The Kiwi Paralympian clocked the fastest slalom time down the Kuhtai slope overnight (NZT), despite having had little chance to train after heavy snowfalls cancelled the season's first World Cup event in St. Moritz a week earlier.

His World Cup gold medal followed a second-placing the day before.

"It was another great day of racing, going one better than yesterday," Hall said.

"I have had four pretty consistent race runs over the last two days and performed pretty well."

With the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games only a few months away, Hall said it was great to set an early season benchmark and fly home from Europe having made "a statement".

He is one of four New Zealand athletes selected to compete at the Games in South Korea in March.

It will be Hall's fourth Paralympics.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

2
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth 4-0


3
Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet

Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

00:29
4
A hat-trick to striker Bobo saw the Nix fall 4-1 in Wellington.

Phoenix hammered again as table topping Sydney FC run riot

00:29
5
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 