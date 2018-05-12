 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Kiwi Paralympic sprinting legend Liam Malone collapses at finish line after conquering Hawke's Bay marathon

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Double gold medallist Paralympic sprinter Liam Malone has completed his first marathon race, running the entire course on his blades in the Hawke's Bay marathon today.

The 24-year-old finished the race in four hours and 47 minutes.
Source: Grundy Productions/ Hastings DC

Malone, 24, finished the race in four hours and 47 minutes, finishing 256th out of 297 competitors.

The former sprinter won two golds at the Rio Paralympics Games in the 400m and 200m T44 events in 2016.

Liam Malone finishes the marathon. Hawkes Bay Marathon, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand. Saturday, 12 May, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Former Paralympic sprinter Liam Malone finishes Hawke's Bay marathon.

Source: Photosport

Malone told 1 NEWS earlier in the week that he has struggled after 10km of running, with the pain in his legs during training. The blades he runs in not designed for long distance running.

"The really challenging part for me is that by about 10km I'd say I am at about a seven to eight out of ten pain in my legs because I'm putting all my body weight through a surface area that's about the size of my wrist," said Malone.

"My legs bleed like crazy so the hardest part for me is not going to be the fitness involved it's actually dealing with the sheer physical pain of my blades beating against my leg and that's really sore." 

Liam Malone finishes the marathon. Hawkes Bay Marathon, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand. Saturday, 12 May, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Liam Malone finishes Hawke's Bay marathon.

Source: Photosport

Malone said that he has done minimal training for the 42km event, saying has done only about 10 training runs prior to the Hawke's Bay.

Related

01:48
The two-time Rio gold medallist will take on the 42km challenge this Saturday.

'My legs are not made for long distance' - Retired Paralympian Liam Malone to tackle Hawke’s Bay marathon with minimal training
01:54
The double gold Paralympic sprinter is ready to break his pain threshold.

Watch: 'My legs bleed like crazy' - Liam Malone on agony at training for the Hawke's Bay Marathon
01:23
The Kiwi Bladerunner won two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Watch: 'See how it goes' - Retired NZ Paralympic sprinter Liam Malone to run marathon with no training

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

00:30
Israel Folau couldn't stop the rampaging winger as the Waratahs lost to yet another Kiwi team.

Super Rugby recap: Amazing comeback! Crusaders beat Waratahs after being 29 nil down

Tonight's Super Rugby match in Christchurch is a contender for game of the season.

00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 