Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall was overwhelmed with emotion as he struggled to find the words to describe winning a bronze medal this morning at the Winter Paralympics.

An agonising eight year wait to know that feeling again was probably the cause.

Hall claimed bronze in the men's Super Combined in PyeongChang overnight - the first time he has finished on a Paralympics podium since Vancouver 2010 where he won gold in the men's standing slalom.

But Hall said where he was on the podium didn't matter but seeing all his hard work pay off did.

"I'll take any colour, any colour at all."

Hall had to work for it though, after sitting seventh following the first section, the Super G.

But a remarkable slalom run, which gave him a combined time of two minutes and 15 seconds, vaulted him to momentarily sit atop the leaderboard before he finally settled for bronze behind Russian skier Aleksei Bugaev (who won gold under a neutral flag) and France's Arthur Bauchet who grabbed silver.

"To come from seventh into first for a little and finish third is remarkable," Hall said.

"It was a good comeback.

"There was a couple of mistakes in the Super G but we knew we were in the hunt and I knew I just had to go out and slalom like I know I can."